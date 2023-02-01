Budget 2023: Big Boost for Hyderabad as Sitharaman Reveals Plans For Millet Production This Year, Here's How

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday revealed big plans for popularising millets in India as she read out the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament. She said India is the largest user and the second largest exporter of millets in the world, and will primarily focus on it this year.

Sitharaman’s statements come in light of 2023 being declared the ‘Year of Millets’ by the government. Also, it will be the first time that all parties involved in the production of this crop will be incentivized.

Sitharaman listed out varieties of millets grown in India — Jowar, Ragi, Ramdana, Cheena, Sama, Bajra, Kutu, Kangni, etc. “These varities have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of Indian food for centuries," she said during her Budget speech.

The Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be supported as a centre of excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the International level, she said. The agricultural credit target for millet production will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, she added.

Dishes Made of Millets Now on Parliament Canteens’ Menu

From jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi — these food items made of millets will now be part of the menu of Parliament House canteens. As the government is promoting the use of millets, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made arrangements for serving the dishes made primarily with ragi, jowar, bajra, rajgira and kangni to MPs, staff and visitors during the budget session starting January 31.

Dishes from across the country have found a place on the menu of Parliament canteens after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the benefits of millets during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

‘Millet-Only’ Lunch for MPs Last Year

In December last year, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday hosted a “millet-only" lunch for all the MPs in the Parliament premises to mark the “International Year of Millets" in 2023, a special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also attended the lunch along with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs from across party lines.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said, “As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines."

As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines. pic.twitter.com/PjU1mQh0F3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2022

Additionally, the lower cost of growing millets and increased prices for the crop will provide an incentive for farmers to cultivate it. However, it may take a few years before significant consumption occurs, as taste often takes precedence over health and cost considerations.

