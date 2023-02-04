Bihar has received Rs 8505 crore Budget allocation for development of railway network, renovation of stations and other projects. After the Union Budget 2023 presentation in the Parliament on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced the total fund allocation for Bihar. The budgetary allocation for railway projects in the state has been increased 7.5 times compared to Rs 1132 crore allocated between 2009 and 2014, the Minister said at a press conference.

Under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme a total of 87 stations across the state will be redeveloped. According to East Central Railway (ECR) authorities Rs 296 crore of the total budget will be provided to Gaya, Rs 442 crore to Muzaffarpur, Rs 221 crore to Motihari and Rs 262 crore for Sitamarhi for renovation of stations and other projects.

On Friday, a press conference was held at the Danapur DRM office to discuss the Railway budget. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The minister said that the Indian Railways projects will be implemented in association with the State Government. The minister said that the selected stations will be equipped with modern facilities for the passengers.

Danapur Railway Division Manager Prabhat Kumar said that Rs 8505 crore allocated under Rail Budget for 2023-2024 will be utilised for purchase, construction and redevelopment projects. He said that about Rs 1518 crore will be used for the construction of new line, Rs 2950 crore will be used to lay down the double line, Rs 141 crore will be used for yatra suvidha yard construction and other projects. A total of 21 changes have been planned where the whole budget will be utilized.

DRM Prabhat Kumar also informed that Rs 20 crore has been provided for Bihta to Aurangabad rail line, Neura to Daniyawan, third rail line from Sitaram station to Kiul as well as funds have been provided for expansion and completion of several rail line projects.

According to the DRM, Rs 275 crore will be provided for Koderma to Tilaiya section and Rs 300 crore for Fatuha to Islampur. Apart from this, Rs 65 crore have been allotted for road safety from upper and lower bridges, Rs 800 crore towards rail track renovation and about Rs 80 crore for bridge tunnel and more such work.

Read all the Latest Business News here