Union Budget 2023-24: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget 2023 of the Modi government on February 1. The Budget speech will reveal the economic policies of the government for the new financial year along with familiarising the country with the detailed financial data of the government.

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31, 2023. The Economic Survey is also scheduled to be presented on the same day.

The budget session will continue till April 6.

The Budget 2023 will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 general election.

Budget wishlist from the middle class, tax payers, corporates and other sectors of the economy, has suggested initiatives and urged the government to announce incentives to boost the consumption to accelerate the growth. The inflation is also highlighted by many as one of the challenges to address in the budget.

Budget 2023 Date India: When and where to watch

When will budget 2023 be announced

The budget 2023 presentation speech will commence in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1. FM Sitharaman will unveil the Annual Account Statement of the country and it is expected to continue for the next two hours.

How to watch Budget 2023 live?

The Budget 2023 speech of FM Sitharaman will be broadcast by public broadcaster Sansad TV from the Parliament.

Sansad Television (Sansad TV) was created in 2021 by merging Lok Sabha Television and Rajya Sabha Television.

Budget 2023 will also be broadcast by private news broadcasters also. However, they also stream through Sansad TV. Various digital news platforms will also provide budget 2023 live updates.

Union Budget Mobile App

All the 14 Budget documents will available on the bilingual (English & Hindi) ‘Union Budget Mobile App’.

How to download Union Budget Mobile App?

Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in). It is also available on Android and iOS platforms.

How to access budget documents?

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

