Home » Business » Budget 2023: Govt Doubles Deposit Limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Budget 2023: Govt Doubles Deposit Limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 Lakh

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 15:17 IST

Delhi, India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said efforts of the government since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country (ANI Photo)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to double the deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh and Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to double the deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh and Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh.

In her Budget Speech, the minister also announced a new small savings scheme for women.

"The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh," the minister said in her 87-minute long speech.

She also proposed that the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

Announcing a new 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mahila Samman Bachat Patra', Sitharaman said a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

"This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option," she said. The minister also announced to that an integrated IT portal will be established for investors to reclaim unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends from the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority with ease.

first published:February 01, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 15:17 IST
