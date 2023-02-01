By: Business Desk
Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: From cigarettes getting more expensive to relief for middle-class with new personal Income Tax slabs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament inspired plenty of memes and reactions on social media.
The government has lowered income tax rates and introduced revised slabs for salaried individuals. .
Oh wait, you are here for the memes and jokes on the Budget 2023 and income tax, right? Worry not, the Bluebird app Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #Budget2023 and needless to say, the “memer” community is racing well ahead.Read More
Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth and BJP’s last Union Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She announced a 16% rise in National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes. READ MORE
Anytime is a good time to stop smoking. Win-win.
Smokers in every budget:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/QYKZjUBCvt
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 1, 2023
Ouch.
My life in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/RbwahLOnHU
— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 1, 2023
“Tum bahot mast kaam karta hai.”
Hats off to the person who has to count the number of words in the Budget speech.
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2023
Does this transaction ring a bell?
Most popular transaction on Paytm will change from Rs 18 to Rs 20.
— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2023
It’s the perfect time to give up smoking. Are you listening?
Smokers be like. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/f5zluNu29W
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
Hard to understand, have a nice day.
me when people are discussing the budget pic.twitter.com/9T144AmD1O
— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 1, 2023
A plot twist.
1. No income tax upto Rs 7 Lakhs2. In new regime #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/ebi3yWhw5e
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
One word: waah.
5 Lakh to 7 Lakh. Waah
— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2023
#Budget2023 Finally 🥹Middle Class after seeing new tax slab. pic.twitter.com/dD3ox2OXrk
— UnknownClown (@Thekhatkhat) February 1, 2023
A wise man or woman once said: No Smoking.
Cigarette smokers listening to budget waiting to know if prices have increased again.#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/hzMryjxvad
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2023
Budget Pro tip:
I won't watch the live telecast of the #UnionBudget2023 today
I will wait for my CA to send me an email next week titled "Highlights of Union Budget 2023"
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 1, 2023
Grab a chair and join us in this budget meme sabha.
People discussing #Budget2023 on social media pic.twitter.com/TjQGgfO3PK
— Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) February 1, 2023
Rest of Us: Apun ko kuch samajh nahi aarela hai.
*Budget 2023 exists*Me to my commerce friend #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/Sa05iYPbnC
— Vivek Gautam (@Imvivek04) February 1, 2023
“In the 75th year of our Independence, world has recognised Indian economy as a bright star. Our current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%, highest among all major economies”: NirmalaSitharaman
BCom Student: It’s my time to shine.
BCom students watching the budget. pic.twitter.com/UFFFvxcQsK
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023
Need your tax advice? Just head to Twitter where there is no dearth of economists today.
Economists on twitter today……#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/B9H7tORhkQ
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2023
To relax or not to relax?
Me and my gang waiting for some tax relaxation in #Budget 2023 pic.twitter.com/XEZZD8cNIB
— Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) January 31, 2023
Everyone today: Proud to be a CA! 👍
— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) February 1, 2023
We all are Jethalal right now.
Middle Class watching the Budget only for Income Tax Slab announcement.#Budget2023 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/1n3ZnJ8EFH
— Aditya Gupta (@profiledekhlo) February 1, 2023
Samajh Mein Aaya Kya?
Union Budget and Middle Class Taxpayers !! 😂😂#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/QsbWXJcbiu
— Aditya Gupta (@profiledekhlo) February 1, 2023
From middle-class expectation memes to digging for tax benefits to anticipating tax relief, a lot is being expressed on social media using the power of funny photos, GIFs, viral videos, and of course, hilarious captions to bring them all together.
We bring you all the humour dose you need during the announcements of Budget 2023 to tickle your funny bone while you share a laugh with your family and friends with these funny memes.
Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.
