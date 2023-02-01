CHANGE LANGUAGE
Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Cigarettes are Expensive for Health; New Tax Slabs Rejoiced With Memes

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: Middle-Class memes and high expectations have arrived on social media as India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Union Budget 2023.

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:14 IST

New Delhi, India

budget 2023 memes cigarette, middle class, new income tax slab
Budget 2023: Cigarettes getting costlier to relief with new income tax regime, plenty of memes spawned during Budget 2023 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE: From cigarettes getting more expensive to relief for middle-class with new personal Income Tax slabs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament inspired plenty of memes and reactions on social media.

The government has lowered income tax rates and introduced revised slabs for salaried individuals. .

Oh wait, you are here for the memes and jokes on the Budget 2023 and income tax, right? Worry not, the Bluebird app Twitter has been buzzing with the hashtag #Budget2023 and needless to say, the “memer” community is racing well ahead.

Read More

Key Events
Feb 01, 2023 16:14 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Costlier Cigarettes 'Spark' Memefest on Twitter

Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth and BJP’s last Union Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She announced a 16% rise in National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 16:09 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Ghayal Smokers

Anytime is a good time to stop smoking. Win-win.

Feb 01, 2023 14:55 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: 'Life in a Nutshell'

Ouch.

Feb 01, 2023 14:08 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Credit Where Credit is Due

“Tum bahot mast kaam karta hai.”

Feb 01, 2023 13:47 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: World's Shortest Horror Story

Does this transaction ring a bell?

Feb 01, 2023 13:45 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Smokers Getting Smoked Every Budget Season Never Gets Old

It’s the perfect time to give up smoking. Are you listening?

Feb 01, 2023 13:37 IST

Budget 2023 Memes: Did You Really Understand the Budget Or Are You Lying?

Hard to understand, have a nice day.

Feb 01, 2023 13:18 IST

Budget 2023 Memes: 'No Income Tax Upto Rs 7 Lakh'

A plot twist.

Feb 01, 2023 13:08 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: 'Maza Aa Gaya'

One word: waah.

Feb 01, 2023 12:49 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Middle Class After Seeing New Tax Slab

Feb 01, 2023 12:26 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Taking Smoke Breaks Already?

A wise man or woman once said: No Smoking.

Feb 01, 2023 12:08 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Highlights of Union Budget 2023

Budget Pro tip:

Feb 01, 2023 12:00 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Welcome to Annual Budget Discussion With Memes

Grab a chair and join us in this budget meme sabha.

Feb 01, 2023 11:41 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Twitterati Desperately Dropping Texts to CA Friends

Rest of Us: Apun ko kuch samajh nahi aarela hai.

Feb 01, 2023 11:21 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: BCom Students Mark Your Attendance Here

“In the 75th year of our Independence, world has recognised Indian economy as a bright star. Our current year’s economic growth is estimated to be at 7%, highest among all major economies”: NirmalaSitharaman

BCom Student: It’s my time to shine.

Feb 01, 2023 11:11 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Twitter Has Turned into Tax Expert App Today

Need your tax advice? Just head to Twitter where there is no dearth of economists today.

Feb 01, 2023 10:55 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Income Tax Relaxation Memes Incoming...

To relax or not to relax?

Feb 01, 2023 10:43 IST

Budget 2023 Memes: Proud To Be A CA! 👍

Feb 01, 2023 10:32 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Jethalal Watching Union Budget is Big Mood Today

We all are Jethalal right now.

Feb 01, 2023 10:16 IST

Budget 2023 Memes LIVE Updates: Crash Course of Union Budget Through Memes

Samajh Mein Aaya Kya?

Read more

FOLLOW BUDGET LIVE UPDATES HERE
From middle-class expectation memes to digging for tax benefits to anticipating tax relief, a lot is being expressed on social media using the power of funny photos, GIFs, viral videos, and of course, hilarious captions to bring them all together.

We bring you all the humour dose you need during the announcements of Budget 2023 to tickle your funny bone while you share a laugh with your family and friends with these funny memes.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023 PDF Download: Here’s How To Access Budget Document, Speech Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Meanwhile, in the past, Nirmala Sitharaman broke with tradition to ditch the Budget briefcase for a traditional ‘Bahi Khata’ and opted for a Made-in-India Pad last year. In 2022, the Budget documents arrived in a Made-in-India tablet wrapped in the traditional red cloth with the Emblem of the Government of India.

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here

