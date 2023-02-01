CHANGE LANGUAGE
Budget 2023: ‘Mission Mode’ Promotion of Tourism with Active Participation of States, Others, Says Sitharaman

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the country offers "immense attraction" for domestic as well as foreign tourists.

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode" with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

In her speech, she also emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction" for domestic as well as foreign tourists. “There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship, for the youth in particular," she said.

“Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
