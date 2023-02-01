With focus on police modernisation, NATGRID and Left-Wing Extremism, allocation for the Union Home Ministry in Budget 2023 increased marginally from Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 1.96 crore, a 6% rise over the previous year.

The major areas of expenditure will be NATGRID, which has seen a massive jump of more than 100% in allocation, and police modernisation where the government will spend close to Rs 3,750 crore, a rise of almost 36%.

The expenditure on developmental projects in Left-Wing Extremism areas will be Rs 2,780 crore. In the last fiscal year, the government had decided to spend Rs 2,132 crore on security-related expenditure and special infrastructure schemes for LWE areas.

Police forces like CRPF, BSF, SPG and CISF have seen a rise in budget allocation, but the NSG has suffered a marginal cut in budget this year.

NATGRID — a robust intelligence gathering mechanism related to immigration, banking, individual tax payers, air and train travels — will get more than Rs 200 crore, up from Rs 87 crore last year.

BSF’s air wing has also seen massive dip in budget allocation, coinciding with dip in flying hours as well due to the Russia-Ukraine war. It was allotted around Rs 157 crore last year, which has now been reduced to Rs 78 crore.

Given the border tensions with China, the government has given additional funds to border development, management and infrastructure, for which the budget allocation has increased by almost 30% for the financial year 2023-24.

States to Get Less

For 2023-24, the allocation the MHA gets under the ‘grants in aid to states’ has also been reduced to Rs 2,538 crore from Rs 3,711 crore. The amount for ‘grants in aid to UT’, which was reduced last year, has been increased by Rs 200 crore to Rs 952 crore for the upcoming financial year.

