Budget 2023: New National Cooperative Database Being Created to Map Cooperative Societies, Says FM
PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

FM Sitharaman said the government is planning to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers (ANI Photo)

Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the agriculture credit target has increased to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that a national cooperative database is being created to map cooperative societies.

The move would help in better implementation of the proposed national policy on cooperatives.

As per the data published by the NCUI, there are about 8.6 lakh cooperatives in the country, out of which active primary agricultural cooperatives (PACs) are about 63,000.

She also said that the agriculture credit target has increased to Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

Further, the government is planning to set up massive decentralised storage capacity to help farmers, the minister said in her Budget speech.

In January this year, the government decided to establish three new cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports.

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
