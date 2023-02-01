CHANGE LANGUAGE
Budget 2023: New Revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme Worth Rs 9,000 Cr for MSMEs from April 1, Says FM
1-MIN READ

Budget 2023: New Revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme Worth Rs 9,000 Cr for MSMEs from April 1, Says FM

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget today. (ANI Photo)

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth budget today. (ANI Photo)

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman also informed that financial sector regulators will be asked to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations.

A revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore will be launched from April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In her Budget 2023-24 presentation, she also said the Centre will launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative to promote domestic tourism.

Further, the government will set up National Financial Information Registry for facilitating the efficient flow of credit and fostering financial stability.

Sitharaman also informed that financial sector regulators will be asked to carry out a comprehensive review of existing regulations.

An integrated IT portal will be launched for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends, she said, adding the government would also set up a single window system for registrations and approvals in IFSC Gift City.

A Central Processing Centre would also be set up for faster response to companies filing forms under the Companies Act, Sitharaman said.

She also said a one-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Saving Certificate will be made available for two years up to 2025.

first published:February 01, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 13:19 IST
