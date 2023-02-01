CHANGE LANGUAGE
Budget 2023 PDF Download: Read and Save Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech in PDF Format
1-MIN READ

Budget 2023 PDF Download: Read and Save Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget Speech in PDF Format

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 14:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the Union Cabinet meeting, and then present Union Budget 2023-24 at 11 am. (Photo: Reuters)

Budget 2023: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in personal income tax slabs.

Budget 2023: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Budget for financial year 2023-24. The budget speech was keenly observed  to understand the vision of the Modi government for the next fiscal.

The budget document of the government was revealed by FM Sitharaman in a speech covering different sectors of the economy.

Sitharaman announced new initiatives and overhauled some, while outlining the priorities of the government.

The budget speech of the finance minister was a 60-page document, which scripted the aspirations of Indians.

“This Budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100. We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially our youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," FM Sitharaman stated as she began the budget presentation.

One can access the budget speech document along with other key documents as soon as the presentation ends in the Parliament.

Download 2023 budget document pdf

The pdf document of the Budget speech of the finance minister can be accessed here.

The pdf document of the Budget speech of the finance minister can also be downloaded from (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in).

From announcing changes in the new tax regime, increase of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to relief for MSMEs and boost to infrastructure sector, the finance minister touched upon almost every sector of the economy.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
  1. Budget 2023
February 01, 2023
February 01, 2023, 14:22 IST
