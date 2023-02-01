Budget 2023: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Budget for financial year 2023-24. The budget speech was keenly observed to understand the vision of the Modi government for the next fiscal.

The budget document of the government was revealed by FM Sitharaman in a speech covering different sectors of the economy.

Sitharaman announced new initiatives and overhauled some, while outlining the priorities of the government.

The budget speech of the finance minister was a 60-page document, which scripted the aspirations of Indians.

“This Budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100. We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, in which the fruits of development reach all regions and citizens, especially our youth, women, farmers, OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," FM Sitharaman stated as she began the budget presentation.

One can access the budget speech document along with other key documents as soon as the presentation ends in the Parliament.

Download 2023 budget document pdf

The pdf document of the Budget speech of the finance minister can be accessed here.

From announcing changes in the new tax regime, increase of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay to relief for MSMEs and boost to infrastructure sector, the finance minister touched upon almost every sector of the economy.

