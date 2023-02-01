CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Budget 2023: Sebi to Get New Powers to Enforce Norms at National Institute of Securities Markets, Says FM

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Globally, Sebi-run NISM is one of the largest financial market certifying institutions

To build capacity of functionaries and professionals in the securities market, the government on Wednesday proposed that Sebi will be allowed to develop, maintain and implement norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Sebi will be empowered to develop, regulate, maintain and enforce norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets and to recognize award of degrees, diplomas and certificates".

Globally, Sebi-run NISM is one of the largest financial market certifying institutions, issuing over 20 programme certificates covering various critical market functions such as sales, advice, operations and compliance across financial market products such as equities, derivatives of equity, currency, interest rates and commodities, mutual funds and pensions.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 01, 2023, 13:50 IST
