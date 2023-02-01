Budget 2023: Sebi to Get New Powers to Enforce Norms at National Institute of Securities Markets, Says FM

To build capacity of functionaries and professionals in the securities market, the government on Wednesday proposed that Sebi will be allowed to develop, maintain and implement norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Sebi will be empowered to develop, regulate, maintain and enforce norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets and to recognize award of degrees, diplomas and certificates".

Globally, Sebi-run NISM is one of the largest financial market certifying institutions, issuing over 20 programme certificates covering various critical market functions such as sales, advice, operations and compliance across financial market products such as equities, derivatives of equity, currency, interest rates and commodities, mutual funds and pensions.

Read all the Latest Business News here