Unlike in North India, plucking dates for tea gardens in Assam are yet to be declared. The activity in the Dooars, Terai and Bihar will be commencing on February 18, in Darjeeling and Sikkim on February 27, and in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 6.

Tea pundits and the industry were initially observant of the allocation made to small tea growers. But the Tea Association of India expressed a “content” view later on Wednesday.

“The finance minister projected budget proposals for FY 2023-24 that are strong on capital expenditure. This has given fillip to certain sectors like promotion of tourism on mission mode, clean energy and adopting a new policy towards upgrading digital infrastructure in different spheres such as agriculture etc. Although there is no specific tea-centric proposal in the budget, it is observed that support for social infrastructural projects have been further consolidated – stress on increase in allocation under PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission,” said Prabir Bhattacherjee, secretary general, Tea Association of India.

Bhattacharjee said state governments had vigorously pursued that these projects should be implemented in tea estates. “The overarching intent of the central government, therefore, is for effective improvement in ‘ease of doing business’ (EoDB) and it is visible as 39,000 compliances have been reduced while 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised,” read a press release by the tea body.

The official from the tea association further said the tea industry was saddled with a fair share of observance of statutory provisions and obligations and, hence, viewed this as a welcome initiative.

The allocation to North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme has been increased by nearly 100 percent, from Rs 1,233 crore to Rs 2,491 crore.

The Assam government in its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal had proposed the continuation of tax exemption on green tea leaves for three years and incentives for orthodox production for one more year. It also proposed infrastructure development support for tea tourism, besides measures for improving educational and other facilities for tea tribe workers and their families. The budget also proposed to continue with the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATSIS) for 2023.​

