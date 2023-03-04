Budget 2023 To Give New Growth Energy To Infrastructure Sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Budget 2023 will give new growth energy to the infrastructure sector. Stating that India will become a developed nation by 2047, he also said the infrastructure development has always been an important pillar in the process of a country’s development.

At a post-Budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment’, the prime minister said that currently, the average annual construction of national highways has been almost two times as compared to before 2014. “Unfortunately, after independence, modern infrastructure was not given much-required emphasis."

Modi also said India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He also said the Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to rejuvenate India’s infrastructure and multimodal logistics.

The post-Budget webinar is a part of a series of 12 webinars being organized by the Government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced during the Union Budget 2023-24.

The Union Budget adopted seven priorities which complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding the country through the AmritKaal. These include inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure, and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

The Post Budget Webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investments’ was led by Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways (MORTH) and co-led by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The webinar was also scheduled to host discussions on three sub-themes namely, Improving logistics efficiency, Planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and Infrastructure development and investment opportunities.

