Budget Adopts Seven Priorities to Guide India Through Amrit Kaal, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget Adopts Seven Priorities to Guide India Through Amrit Kaal, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 14:46 IST

Delhi, India

The budget 2023 presentation speech commenced in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1.

The budget 2023 presentation speech commenced in the Parliament at 11 am on February 1.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities — inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," she said.

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence.

The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 01, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 14:46 IST
Read More