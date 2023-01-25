CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
  • Home
    • »
  • Business
    • »
  • Budget 2023, Business News Live Updates: Job Creation Expected to be on FM Sitharaman's Focus List

Live now

Budget 2023, Business News Live Updates: Job Creation Expected to be on FM Sitharaman's Focus List

Budget 2023, Business News Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1 February.

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

Union Budget 2023-24: Various quarters of the Indian economy have laid down their expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. For example, Indian manufacturers are anticipating a lower GST and relaxation on Custom duty on the import of electronic supplies. Similarly, real estate is seeking some financial support in the Budget. Expectations ranging from change in income tax slabs, GST rates on various services to demands of more funds from various sectors of the economy, have captured the newsroom conversations. Read More

Jan 25, 2023 09:32 IST

Business News Live Updates: Sensex Down 150 pts, Nifty Below 18,100; TVS Motor Up 3%

The S&P BSE Sensex was hovering around 60,825 levels in early deals, down 153 points or 0.25 per cent. The Nifty50, on the other hand, was at 18,073, down 46 points or 0.25 per cent. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and M&M were the top 50-pack gainers, while Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, and Tech M remained top laggards. READ MORE
Jan 25, 2023 09:01 IST

Business News Live Updates: Sebi slaps Rs 26 crore fine on Coffee Day Enterprises, asks to be paid within 45 days

The Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL for alleged violation of securities laws. The regulator also directed CDEL to initiate steps to recover dues of Rs 3,535 crore – the amount diverted from seven subsidiaries of CDEL to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates (MACEL).

Jan 25, 2023 08:58 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations: Primary Focus Expected to be on Job Creation

B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said as this is the last full-year Budget before the Union Election in 2024, it is expected to be growth-oriented.

The primary focus of the Budget is likely to be on job creation and investment-driven growth. The real estate sector may get a boost with some announcements to expand the current income tax benefit for housing, Gopkumar said.

Measures to stimulate rural spending and infrastructure development would be the highlight in the Budget. Any roadmap to build and bolster the entrepreneurship culture can promote self-reliance and go a long way in employment generation.

Read more

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her final Union Budget on 1 February 2023, before the general elections scheduled to be in 2024. This Budget 2023 is being projected as a differential Budget, being the first post-pandemic Budget and also the last full-year budget ahead of the aforesaid Lok Sabha elections. While tax collections have been robust this financial year to cushion revenues and projections, the forthcoming Budget in its proclamations, will also have to take into consideration the significant challenges predicted for the Indian economy, due to global economic downturns, emergence of fears of global recession, and geo-political concerns like the Russia – Ukraine crisis.

Experts expect higher infra spending, the budget to enhance the disposable income of middle-class households, and list what the key priorities should be for the government in the upcoming budget.Budget 2023 may see India stepping up on capex with a major thrust on Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets. Nirmala Sitharaman’s last full Budget before elections, may also have dedicated

Read all the Latest Business News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS