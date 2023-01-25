B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said as this is the last full-year Budget before the Union Election in 2024, it is expected to be growth-oriented.

The primary focus of the Budget is likely to be on job creation and investment-driven growth. The real estate sector may get a boost with some announcements to expand the current income tax benefit for housing, Gopkumar said.

Measures to stimulate rural spending and infrastructure development would be the highlight in the Budget. Any roadmap to build and bolster the entrepreneurship culture can promote self-reliance and go a long way in employment generation.