Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to start from January 31 till April 6 with a recess in between. The session will start with an address by the President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Ahead of the national elections in 2024, the last full budget of the government is likely to boost welfare spending with a focus on rural and infra capex, according to a report by Swiss brokerage UBS. However, it may pencil in for a lower fiscal