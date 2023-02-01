CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
Home » Business » Budget Has Considered Farmers, Tribals, Women, Youth, Says Devendra Fadnavis
1-MIN READ

Budget Has Considered Farmers, Tribals, Women, Youth, Says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:31 IST

Delhi, India

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo via Twitter)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo via Twitter)

Devendra Fadnavis termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'Sarva Jan Hitai.'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Union Budget has taken interests of all sections of society, including farmers, tribals, women, youth and middle class into consideration.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis, also the state Finance Minister, termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Sarva Jan Hitai’ (benefitting everyone), adding it caters to all segments and sectors.

“The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help lower middle class. At the same time income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to middle class,” Fadnavis said.

The budget will help middle and lower middle class to fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

Terming the allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure as unprecedented, he said it will help boost infrastructure growth.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the budgets tabled by the BJP-led governments have always given priority to agriculture and this budget also does so. PTI VT VT VT

Read all the Latest Business News and Budget Live Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Budget 2023
  2. Devendra Fadnavis
  3. Nirmala Sitharaman
first published:February 01, 2023, 16:31 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 16:31 IST
Read More