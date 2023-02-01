Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Union Budget has taken interests of all sections of society, including farmers, tribals, women, youth and middle class into consideration.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis, also the state Finance Minister, termed the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Sarva Jan Hitai’ (benefitting everyone), adding it caters to all segments and sectors.

“The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help lower middle class. At the same time income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to middle class,” Fadnavis said.

The budget will help middle and lower middle class to fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

Terming the allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure as unprecedented, he said it will help boost infrastructure growth.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve said the budgets tabled by the BJP-led governments have always given priority to agriculture and this budget also does so. PTI VT VT VT

