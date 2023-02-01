CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget Today, Will Tax Slabs Change?

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Budget Today, Will Tax Slabs Change?

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, will present the Union Budget 2023-24.

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 07:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman to table her 5th Union Budget today

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, will present the Union Budget 2023-24, which is her fifth and the current government’s last full Budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. The Parliament will re-convene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.

The Budget Speech will start at 11 am. There are expectations from the Budget 2023 to envisage measures to boost various sectors of the economy, apart from Read More

Feb 01, 2023 07:10 IST

Budget 2023 Expectations Highlights: What are Startups Expecting?

“For the startups, the winters came in early. The equity funding dried up, forcing startups to look at cutting costs, to extend their runway… The slew of supporting packages introduced by the government to help startups post-Covid recovery should continue.” — Ratish Pandey, founder of Ethique Advisory.

Feb 01, 2023 07:08 IST

Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Startup Expectations

Startups, which have seen financial stress in the year 2022 and layoffs, expect the government to continue support packages, which are already in place, for another year to support the new-age businesses.

Feb 01, 2023 07:07 IST

Economic Survey 2022-23: Annual Rate of Inflation Below 6%

According to the Economic Survey, the rise in consumer prices has slowed considerably. The annual rate of inflation is below 6 per cent and wholesale prices are rising at a rate below 5 per cent.

Feb 01, 2023 07:06 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Economic Survey Highlights

A day ahead of the Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. According to the Survey, India’s economic growth for the next financial year 2023-24 is pegged at 6-6.8 per cent with a baseline real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 07:03 IST

Budget 2023 Real Estate Sector Expectations: Policies Should be Relaxed, Scope Widened for Stuck Projects

“The government should put aside more funds under the stress fund SWAMIH. Policies should be relaxed, or scope of policy should be widened so that stuck projects can be completed. Subsidy under the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) has been a big saving and motivation and should be continued to achieve the ‘Housing for All’ mission.” — Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India).

Feb 01, 2023 07:02 IST

2023 Budget Expectations Highlights: Real Estate Sector

The real estate sector expects increasing the tax rebate on home mortgage interest from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 3 lakh, and a separate deductions for principal repayments.

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:59 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Capital Budget?

Government capital payments and receipts are included in the capital budget. The majority of the government’s capital receipts come from loans from the public, other governments, and the RBI. The development of machinery, equipment, buildings, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, etc. is referred to as capital expenditure. When the government’s entire spending exceeds its total receipts, a fiscal deficit results.

Feb 01, 2023 06:59 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Revenue Budget?

The government’s revenue budget reflects both its revenue inflows and expenditures. Tax income and non-tax revenue are the two types of revenue receipts. Revenue expenditures are the costs associated with maintaining the government’s operations and providing residents with a range of services. The government runs a revenue deficit if revenue outlays outpace revenue inflows.

Feb 01, 2023 06:57 IST

Union Budget 2023: What are Two Categories of the Union Budget?

Revenue Budget and Capital Budget are two categories for the Union Budget.

Feb 01, 2023 06:56 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE: Your Simplest Guide to Understanding What the Union Budget Is

The Union Budget of a year, commonly known as the annual financial statement, is a declaration of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government for that specific year, as per Article 112 of the Indian Constitution. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:56 IST

Confederation Of All India Traders To Screen Budget 2023 Speech In Khan Market

The association of Khan Market, with the cooperation of Sanjeev Mehra, President of Khan Market Traders Association, will screen the Union Budget 2023 in the market. A large LED screen will be installed for the budget speech, said the Confederation of All India Traders National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

Feb 01, 2023 06:55 IST

Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: How India's Income Tax Slabs Differ From Other Countries | Read

The common man expects a change in tax slabs and some tax waivers for the coming year. Let’s know more about the Indian tax regime. India follows a progressive tax slab for individual taxpayers. There are varied factors through which the Indian tax slabs are decided. READ MORE

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:53 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE: Who Prepares Union Budget?

The Union ministry of finance is responsible for preparing the budget for the country. Budget Division under the department of economic affairs within the ministry is the nodal body to make the budget document. It is presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

Feb 01, 2023 06:51 IST

Economic Survey Pegs FY24 GDP Growth at 6-6.8%: What Does It Mean?

In comparison to the predicted 7% growth in the current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) and the 8.7% growth in the prior year, India’s GDP is expected to expand by 6.5% in 2023–2024. READ MORE

Feb 01, 2023 06:51 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Where Can You Find Budget Documents?

The budget documents are available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ and web portal (www[dot]indiabudget[dot]gov[dot]in).

Feb 01, 2023 06:49 IST

2023 Budget LIVE Updates: What are the Key Documents Presented?

There are 14 key documents which are tabled in the parliament during the Budget presentation process. Some of these are:

  • Annual Finance Statement (AFS)
  • Demand for Grants (DG)
  • Finance Bill
Feb 01, 2023 06:47 IST

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: What is the Indian Union Budget? Recap

Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India has to be laid before Parliament in respect of every financial year which runs from April 1 to March 31. Known as Budget, the Annual Financial Statement is the main document, commonly referred to as the Budget Statement.

Feb 01, 2023 06:46 IST

Will Budget 2023 Woo Homebuyers With Relief On Home Loan Rates?

Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD, Sterling Developers, said, “This year, the demands go beyond the usual expectation of single-window clearance and industry status. There is an express need for more tax sops for homebuyers as well as investors. Government should raise the deduction limit for interest payment on home loans from the existing Rs 2 lakh a year to Rs 5 lakh which will add momentum to housing demand, particularly in the affordable segment.”

Feb 01, 2023 06:45 IST

Union Budget 2023: What is the Economic Survey?

An annual document, like the Union Budget, the Economic Survey is prepared by the Union Ministry of Finance. The Department of Economic Affairs, under the ministry, prepares the survey.

Feb 01, 2023 06:45 IST

Budget 2023 Highlights: What Does the E-commerce Sector Expect?

The e-commerce sector expects the Budget 2023 to focus on infrastructure to enable lower logistics costs and quicker movement of goods, apart from taxation benefits.

