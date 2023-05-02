Business Idea: Earn Over Rs 30,000 Per Month By Opening Laptop, Mobile Repair Centre

In today’s time, laptops and mobile phones have become essential gadgets for everyone. With the easy accessibility of the internet in India, there has been an expansion of online services. This is the reason why laptops, which were once only seen in offices, have now become a necessity in every household. Due to the increasing trend of using laptops and mobile phones, the demand for repair services has also increased. This is where a mobile laptop repair centre comes in. With a small investment, you can start your own business, offering repair services for laptops and mobile phones. This business has a great potential for profit, as there is a constant demand for these services. With the right skills and tools, you can establish yourself as a reliable and trusted repair service provider, ensuring long-term success for your business.

Take training before starting

Laptop and mobile repairing is a skill that requires prior knowledge before starting the business. Therefore, it is necessary that you first take a course in laptop and mobile repair. Many institutions provide this course in the country. In addition to this, online laptop and mobile repairing can also be learned, but it is better to go to an institution.

Pay special attention to these things

When you become proficient in laptop and mobile repairing, only then you should open your own repair centre. The laptop repair centre should be opened in a place where people can easily reach and there are not already too many such centres. You can use social media to promote your business. This will help more and more people to know that you have opened a repair centre around them, which will increase your customer base.

You can start with some basic things

Motherboard, processor, RAM, hard drive, and sound card, etc. do not need to be kept in large quantities because they can be easily ordered and received.

Start with very little investment

You can start a computer mobile repair centre with very little investment. In fact, you can start the business with Rs 30-50,000. In the beginning, you can run the business with minimal equipment. As the business grows, you can increase the investment as well. Mobile and laptop repair fees are quite high, so you can earn a good income from this business.

Earn over Rs 30,000 a month

According to an estimate, it is easy to save hundreds of rupees per day from this business initially. If you do good work and people’s trust in your centre increases, your earnings will also increase. That is, you can easily earn around Rs 30,000 per month from this business.

