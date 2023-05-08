Business Idea: This Special Ghee Can Earn You Up To 50% Profit

Ghee is an important ingredient in every household in India. It’s a form of dairy product made of cow’s or buffalo’s milk. There is a variety of ghee available in the market but Bilona ghee is considered of the best quality. The reason lies in the process of making it. It is also considered to be more expensive than other varieties of ghee available in the market. So, today we will discuss the key difference between common ghee and Bilona ghee.

Bilona ghee is made from indigenous cow’s milk. The breed is known as A2 and thus this ghee is often referred to as A2 ghee. There is one more thing to note down here, this ghee is not prepared with the help of machines, rather it is prepared by consistent churning with the help of a traditional device called Bilona. Thus, this ghee is known to be one of the purest in quality.

How is Bilona Ghee made?

The first step to start preparing this ghee is by preparing curd. The curd is made of A2 cow’s milk. Once the curd is set, then it is transferred into a pot and is churned continuously with the help of Bilona. It is a time taking process as it’s churned until the butter gets separated from the curd. Once the butter is separated, it is then transferred into another pot and is cooked for hours on the stove. The ghee is then finally ready. The entire process takes up to 30 hours, which is why it is sold expensively in the market. The price of 1 kg Bilona ghee costs up to Rs 3,000.

How much income is generated from this business?

Kamaljit Kaur, who lives in Mumbai, started the business of Bilona ghee during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared that it took her Rs 8 lakh to prepare the setup. But she is now earning Rs 20 lakh every year. You can earn up to 50% profit by doing this business. It is important to mention that this business can easily be started in villages rather than in the cities. In villages, we can easily find the breed of indigenous cows, whereas it can be a daunting task in cities.

