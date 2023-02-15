CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Budget 2023MarketsSavings and InvestmentsTaxBank Holidays
Home » Business » Business Loan Without ITR, CIBIL; Muthoot FinCorp Launches Vyapar Mitra Business Loans; Check Details
1-MIN READ

Business Loan Without ITR, CIBIL; Muthoot FinCorp Launches Vyapar Mitra Business Loans; Check Details

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 14:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Check all details about Muthoot FinCorp Vyapar Mitra Business Loans

Check all details about Muthoot FinCorp Vyapar Mitra Business Loans

The statement added that one can get business loans without Income Tax Return papers and no prior CIBIL score records.

Muthoot FinCorp on Wednesday announced the launch of custom-made product ‘Vyapar Mitra Business Loans’.

Traders, business owners and self-employed individuals can avail business loans based on their daily cash flow without any additional collateral, Muthoot FinCorp said in a press statement.

The statement added that one can get business loans without Income Tax Return papers and no prior CIBIL score records.

Shop owners who earn a daily income can benefit from the daily repayment option, lowering their interest outflow which makes Vyapar Mitra more attractive than bank loans, Muthoot FinCorp said.

The company said that the new product also offers benefits like no pre-payment charges, loan renewals up to three times a year, simple and fast documentation, and quick disbursal of loans.

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp, said, “This is a custom-made product for meeting specific customer requirements, especially for the daily income groups and this time we wanted to do it for the micro and small enterprises of the country which keep our economy vibrant. I hope that ‘Vyapar Mitra’ plays a significant role in boosting the economy through empowering the retail traders and shopkeepers of the country."

It is tailor-made exclusively for each business segment keeping their specific needs and requirements in mind.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. loan
  2. MSME
first published:February 15, 2023, 13:55 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 14:43 IST
Read More