  Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Govt May Lower Rates in New Direct Tax Regime

Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Govt May Lower Rates in New Direct Tax Regime

Budget expectations live updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 at 11 am on February, 01 2023.

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 09:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Twitter/ Finance Ministry)

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for FY2023-24 on February 1. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6. There is a demand for an increase in the tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure, a reduction in the cost of doing business and hassle-free disbursement of loans at affordable rates for businesses. Industry body PHDCCI highlighted that the tax rebate on the purchase of a self-occupied house which currently stands at Rs 2 lakh needs to be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh. Read More

Jan 18, 2023 09:40 IST

Business News Live Updates: Nifty Metal Index Leads the Pack, Gains Over 1%

Sectoral Indices Today
Jan 18, 2023 09:31 IST

Business News Live Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty Above 18,050; ICICI Lombard Falls 4%

Benchmark indices started trade on a flat-to-positve note on Wednesday amid steady global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 60,708 levels in early deals, up 2 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 18,076 levels.

Jan 18, 2023 09:19 IST

Business News Live Updates: Oil Prices Extend Gains

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China’s strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer.
Jan 18, 2023 09:11 IST

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: Rupee Opens Higher

Rupee opens at 81.8/$ against the previous close of 81.6/$

Jan 18, 2023 09:09 IST

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: ITC to Acquire Yoga Bar

ITC Ltd. on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-up Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd with a view to strengthening its presence in the fast-growing nutrition health foods space.

Jan 18, 2023 09:06 IST

Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: Govt Likely To Make New Direct Tax Regime More Attractive

The Indian government is considering lowering rates under its new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive, sources told CNBC-TV18 on January 17.

The sources also told CNBC-TV18 that the Finance Ministry is likely to reduce 30 percent and 25 percent tax rate under the new regime.

Read more

