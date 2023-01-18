Budget 2023 and Business News Live Updates: Govt May Lower Rates in New Direct Tax Regime

Live now
By: Business Desk
Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 09:40 IST
New Delhi, India
Pre-Budget Expectations 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for FY2023-24 on February 1. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6. There is a demand for an increase in the tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure, a reduction in the cost of doing business and hassle-free disbursement of loans at affordable rates for businesses. Industry body PHDCCI highlighted that the tax rebate on the purchase of a self-occupied house which currently stands at Rs 2 lakh needs to be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh. Read More
Benchmark indices started trade on a flat-to-positve note on Wednesday amid steady global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 60,708 levels in early deals, up 2 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 18,076 levels.
Rupee opens at 81.8/$ against the previous close of 81.6/$
ITC Ltd. on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-up Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd with a view to strengthening its presence in the fast-growing nutrition health foods space.
The Indian government is considering lowering rates under its new direct tax regime and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming Union Budget, due on February 1, to make new direct tax regime more attractive, sources told CNBC-TV18 on January 17.
The sources also told CNBC-TV18 that the Finance Ministry is likely to reduce 30 percent and 25 percent tax rate under the new regime.
Read all the Latest Business News here