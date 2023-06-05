EMI For Mobile Phone Buying: 5 Must-Check Criteria For A Smart Purchase

Buying phones on EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) is a popular choice among individuals for several reasons. One primary advantage is the ability to divide the cost of the phone over a specific period, making it more affordable and manageable within their monthly budget. Instead of making a hefty upfront payment, EMI offers the convenience of smaller, regular instalments. This flexibility allows individuals to enjoy the latest smartphones without straining their finances.

Moreover, EMI options often come with low or no-interest rates, making it an appealing option for those who prefer not to pay the full amount at once. By opting for EMI, individuals can experience the joys of owning a new phone while maintaining financial stability.

However, before buying a phone on EMI, here are some important things to check:

Price and EMI Structure: Prioritise understanding the total price of the phone and the EMI structure. Take note of any additional charges like processing fees or interest rates associated with the EMI option. Comparing the overall cost with the market price ensures you’re not paying more than necessary.

Credit Eligibility: Verify your eligibility for EMI options. Some sellers or financial institutions may have specific criteria like a minimum credit score or income level. Being aware of your creditworthiness in advance can help you avoid unexpected surprises or potential rejections.

Down Payment: Determine if a down payment is necessary for the purchase. Certain EMI schemes might require a percentage of the phone’s price as a down payment. Consider whether you have the funds available or if it aligns with your budget.

EMI Affordability: Evaluate your monthly budget to ensure the EMI amount is manageable for you. Take into account your income, expenses, and other financial obligations. It’s crucial that the EMI amount doesn’t strain your finances and that you can comfortably handle the monthly payments throughout the tenure.

Warranty and Return Policies: Check the warranty details and the seller’s return policy. Confirm that the phone comes with a valid warranty period, and in case of any issues, ensure you have the necessary support for repairs or replacements. Additionally, understand the seller’s return policy in case you encounter dissatisfaction with the product or face any problems after the purchase.

Future Commitments: Consider your future financial obligations. If you anticipate upcoming expenses or loans, taking on an EMI for a phone may affect your overall debt-to-income ratio. Ensure you can comfortably manage the monthly payments without compromising other essential financial commitments.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when buying a phone on EMI, safeguarding your financial well-being and ensuring a satisfactory purchasing experience.