Buying New Property Or An Old House On Sale? Check What's Better

Buying a house is one of the most important decisions of anyone’s life. Getting your own house is after all nothing but a dream come true. You can either buy a new flat or an old resale flat but you do so only after careful consideration. But the question arises, which house will be ideal for you- a new one or an old house?

After witnessing inflation in real estate prices post-Covid-19, many people are more inclined towards buying old flats. Builders too are coming up with various new projects. But a buyer ends up getting confused about which one to invest in. Whether you buy an old property or a brand new one, both have their own merits and demerits. The decision will be based on the usage pattern, the budget and most definitely, the location.

If you are an end-user, then you need to make an informed decision about which property to invest in. Reportedly, real estates urge buyers to invest in new house for their living. The reason being, the new property will have all the up-to-date facilities. Everything will be new and hence, there will be a bare minimum expenditure on maintenance. Hence, it is better to buy a new flat from a builder.

However, a few disadvantages of buying a new property is that it will cost more in comparison to the old flat. The new property which you will be buying will be in a developing area and will take at least four to five years to develop completely. On the other hand, buying an old flat means less money, but will have its share of problems.

Old resale houses mean more expenses in maintaining and getting things repaired. Also, if the old resale flat has been sold several times, then there are chances of discrepancies in the documents. Hence, it is ideal to buy an old flat, if you want to invest in it for rental income. One should buy such property after completing research and ensuring the construction quality and documents of the flat. Make sure the location of this flat is in a good area with an easy commute.