CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
Home » Business » Byju's Lays Off 1,000 Employees, 15% From Engineering Roles: Report
1-MIN READ

Byju's Lays Off 1,000 Employees, 15% From Engineering Roles: Report

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 17:35 IST

New Delhi, India

In October also, Byju's had said it will lay off about 2,500 employees across departments to cut costs amid mounting losses.

In October also, Byju's had said it will lay off about 2,500 employees across departments to cut costs amid mounting losses.

'All freshers have been fired by the Byju's in the latest round of layoff, says report

Edtech unicorn Byju’s is laying off over 1,000 employees, according to a Business Today report quoting people aware of the matter. Out of these, 15 per cent staff are in the engineering roles.

“Today morning, people were laid off in every tech team. Steep cuts happened in my team too. In total, 15 per cent of all engineering teams have been fired, over 1,000 employees," said the report quoting an employee working in the engineering team at Byju’s.

It also said all freshers have been fired by the company in the latest round of layoffs.

In June also, Byju’s had said it will lay off about 2,500 employees across departments to cut costs amid mounting losses. “To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five percent of Byju’s 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner," said the company had said.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Byju's
  2. layoffs
first published:February 02, 2023, 16:59 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 17:35 IST
Read More