Can You Reclaim a Property That You Gifted Someone Earlier?

It is possible to gift someone an immovable asset like real estate property the way you gift someone any other present. Properties are generally gifted to family members, close relatives or close friends. It is important to keep in mind that the property has to be registered in your name before you can gift it to someone. Giving away the property means that the owner is willingly transferring it into the name of another person. He won’t take any money or other valuables from him in exchange. In such a scenario, a person must have a gift deed similar to a sale deed to gift the property. The very first prerequisite is that the property needs to be registered in the name of the person giving it away.

A donated property cannot be legally taken back if the giver, of his free will, gave the recipient his possessions, and the recipient accepted the gift. Under normal circumstances, this transaction cannot be cancelled once the property has been transferred to the new owner. But this can happen in some exceptional circumstances.

In Section 126, some special circumstances have been mentioned, in which the gift deed can be cancelled. For instance, you may be able to take back the property you gave as a gift if the intended use for it is not realised. The gift deed may be stopped or terminated by mutual agreement between the giver and the recipient, provided that both parties agree on this. Despite having signed a gift deed, if the property has not yet been transferred and the gifter later changes his mind, the gift deed may still be revoked at his discretion.

In addition, the person giving the property away should be in perfect mental health. If he is of unsound mind or the recipient of the gift has obtained the gift by duress, by fraud, then the deed can be declared invalid.

