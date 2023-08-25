CBI Registers Case Against Visa Power And Its Chairman In Rs 1,964 Crore Bank Fraud Case

An FIR has been registered by CBI against Visa Power and its then chairman Vishambhar Saran in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 1,964 crore. According to PTI, this move came after a complaint from Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the members of an association of 14 lenders that have sanctioned term loans of Rs 1,964 crore. PNB, being the lead bank of the consortium, had sanctioned a loan of Rs 394 crore in the initial phase.

CBI alleged that Visa Power and accused officials, Saran and directors Vikas Agarwal and Subrato Trivedi, who are also mentioned in the FIR as accused approached the bank to seek loans to develop a coal-based thermal power project with a generation capacity of 1,200 MW in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

A statement in the FIR reads, “It has transpired that the accused persons in connivance and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with each other have caused wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the banks to the tune of Rs 1,964 crore apart from interest dues from the date of NPA."

The project was developed in two phases of 600 MW each and was financed through an association of lenders. The account was declared as a non-performing asset (NPA) by banks between 2015 and 2016 because the project failed to achieve the goals like a failure of promoters to bring their respective share including the expiry of the power purchase agreement, expiry of coal linkages and delayed in environmental clearance are a few mentioned.

The complaint from PNB also mentioned that it is clear that accused persons marked a conspiracy against public sector banks with “intent to cheat them by diverting and siphoning off money and committed various offences" under appropriate provisions of the Indian Penal Code. CBI also mentioned that PNB has already issued a lookout circular against the alleged accused persons.