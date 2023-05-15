CBIC To Crackdown On Tax Evaders Who Give Incorrect Addresses During GST Registration

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is preparing to carry out a dedicated campaign to crack down on tax evaders who provide incorrect addresses during GST registration and make fraudulent claims for Input Tax Credit (ITC). During this campaign, suspicious GST accounts will be identified, and counterfeit invoices will be eliminated from the GST Network (GSTN). Furthermore, if any entity is found engaged in activities aimed at tax evasion, their GST registration may be cancelled. In preparation for this campaign, the Central Government has compiled a list of suspected dealers and traders, which has been shared with the states.

Starting on 16 May, tax department officials from various states will commence this initiative. The objective of this campaign is to curb fraudulent tax evasion within the GST system, and as part of the process, officials will conduct on-site verification of the registered addresses of all businesses and shops in the GST database. In cases where discrepancies are identified, fines of up to Rs 50,000 may be imposed.

It is important to note that this campaign specifically targets traders who engage in improper tax evasion practices and provide inaccurate information during GST registration. Honest traders who fulfil their tax obligations and adhere to proper GST registration requirements need not be alarmed. The Tax Department is also making efforts to ensure that genuine businessmen do not encounter any difficulties as a result of this campaign.

top videos

Similar campaigns have been conducted in the past as well

To tackle tax evasion, similar campaigns have been implemented in the past as well. Using the data obtained from GST collection, the Central Government has compiled a list of certain traders whose profits and GST returns raised suspicions. It is worth mentioning that during a similar nationwide campaign conducted in November 2020, a massive fraud amounting to Rs 60,000 crore was unearthed, resulting in the arrest of approximately 700 individuals.