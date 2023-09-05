Cement Sector Surprises Investors With Steady Stock Price Growth In July-August

In a surprising turn of events, the stock prices of the cement sector have displayed remarkable growth, particularly during July and August when such stocks typically witness a dip due to monsoon rains. This unexpected upward trend has piqued the interest of investors, creating new opportunities in the market.

Compared to the first quarter of the financial year, cement stock prices have recorded a significant two per cent increase in the aforementioned months. This unusual resilience in the face of monsoons, which usually dampen demand for cement, is now offering investors a unique chance to capitalize on the sector’s performance.

On Monday, September 4, India Cements experienced a slight decline, closing at Rs 257 per share. However, other leading cement companies, including Ultra Tech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cement, ACC, and Ramco Cement, witnessed substantial surges of 2-6 per cent in their stock prices before closing on Monday. UltraTech Cement, for instance, closed at Rs 8,582 on Monday but witnessed a modest dip on Tuesday, closing at Rs 8,454 on the NSE.

Leading brokerage firm Jefferies, in one of its reports, highlighted a significant development—the price of cement bags saw an increase of 10-35 per cent in September 2023. Furthermore, Jefferies predicts the possibility of another hike in cement prices after September 10. This potential scenario is expected to lend further support to cement company stocks.

Another prominent brokerage firm, Emkay Global, reported a notable increase in cement volume during August, with a growth rate of 8-9 per cent monthly. Emkay Global also anticipates that cement companies may increase bag prices by Rs 10-35, largely attributed to the rise in raw material costs.

In light of these market developments, brokerage firm Nomura has made significant upgrades to its ratings for various cement companies. Notably, it has upgraded Shree Cement to a Buy rating from Reduce, while also increasing the target price per share from Rs 20,400 to Rs 28,700. Nomura has also given Buy ratings for Ultratech Cement and ACC Cement shares, signalling favourable investment opportunities.