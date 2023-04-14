Cenlub Industries, The Company With Share Price Rise Of Over 850% In 3 Years

In the past three years, the value of Cenlub Industries Ltd. shares has increased by 867.12%. The microcap stock reached a high of Rs 255.95 on the BSE today after closing at Rs 25.85 on April 9, 2020. Three years ago, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in Cenlub Industries’ stock would have grown to Rs 9.90 lakh now. Sensex, in contrast, has increased 93.24% over the same period.

The stock of Cenlub Industries, meanwhile, has been declining over the previous three sessions. Compared to yesterday’s close of Rs 251.30, the stock was trading 0.58% higher today at Rs 252.75. The stock had reached a BSE intraday high of Rs 255.95. Technically speaking, the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) is 74.1, indicating that it is trading in the overbought area. With a beta of 0.8, the shares of Cenlub Industries show relatively little volatility over a year. Shares of Cenlub Industries are trading above their respective moving averages of five, twenty, fifty, one hundred and two hundred days.

The share has increased 114.29% over the last year and 87.15% throughout this year. A total of 3,487 shares of the company were traded, resulting in a turnover on the BSE of Rs 8.74 lakh. The company’s market value increased to Rs 117.85 crore on the BSE. For the three months ending in December 2022, eight promoters controlled 51.48 per cent of the company, while 4,731 public shareholders owned 48.52 per cent. With capital up to Rs 2 lakh, 4,541 public stockholders held 14.59 lakh shares, or 31.30%, of these. For the quarter that ended in December 2022, just seven stockholders, representing 6.57 per cent of the shares, had capital above Rs 2 lakh.

In the December quarter of the previous fiscal year, net profit increased 365.79 per cent to Rs 3.54 crore from Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2021 period. Sales in the third quarter increased 27.10 per cent to Rs 15.62 crore from Rs 12.29 crore in the quarter that ended in December 2021. Annual earnings for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022 show that the company’s profit increased by 74.56 per cent to Rs 7 crore from Rs 4.01 crore the prior year. The March 2022 fiscal year’s profit was Rs 2.76 crore. Sales in the most recent fiscal year increased 28 per cent to Rs 52.42 crore from Rs 40.96 crore for the fiscal year that ended in March 2021. Revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March 2020 was Rs 39.04 crore.

For various machines, plants and equipment, Cenlub Industries Limited designs, manufactures and supplies centralised lubrication systems. For sales and service, the organisation has locations all over India.

