Central Government Urges State Governments To Keep A Close Eye On Spice Prices

On June 14, the Central Government issued instructions to state governments to diligently monitor the prices of key spices, particularly Tur and other head spices. This directive was given during a meeting chaired by Nidhi Khare, the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The objective of the meeting was to evaluate the availability of stock for tur and urad, as well as the implementation of stock limits by state governments. Participants in the meeting included representatives from State Food and Civil Supplies Departments, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs).

As per the official statement, state governments were instructed during the meeting to continuously monitor prices and verify the stock positions of entities holding stocks. Strict actions were recommended against those found to be in violation of the stock limits order. The meeting also involved a review of retail prices, disclosed stock quantities from various entities, and the stock levels in warehouses specifically for tur and urad, operated by the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs).

The meeting also addressed the states’ efforts to reconcile discrepancies in pledged quantities by market players with banks, the declared quantities on the stock disclosure portal, and the implementation of stock limits. Furthermore, the requirement for regular submission of details regarding tur and urad stocks in CWC and SWC warehouses was discussed. The statement highlighted these points.

Starting from June 2, the government has implemented stock limits on tur and urad until October 31, aiming to prevent hoarding, discourage unfair speculation, and ensure the affordability of these commodities for consumers. The imposed limits include 200 tonnes for wholesalers, 5 tonnes for retailers, 5 tonnes per retail outlet, and 200 tonnes at the depot for large chain retailers. For millers, the stock limit is set as either the last three months of production or 25% of the annual installed capacity, whichever is greater.

Furthermore, the order mandates these entities to disclose their stock position on the website https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp. The stock limit order is one of several measures implemented by the government to ensure the availability of affordable tur and urad dals for consumers.

In March, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs formed a committee chaired by Ms Khare to oversee the stock of tur held by various entities, including importers, millers, stockists, traders, and others. This committee has been working in close coordination with state governments.