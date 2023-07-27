Centre Approves 21 New Greenfield Airports With A Focus On Environmental Sustainability

The Government of India has taken a significant step towards bolstering the country’s aviation infrastructure by approving the development of 21 new Greenfield airports. These airports, which are being built from scratch on barren lands, are designed with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. The ambitious project aims to have all 21 airports fully operational by 2024, with 11 of them already up and running.

The government’s decision to focus on Greenfield airports is part of its broader vision to reduce the burden on existing airports and promote eco-friendly aviation practices. By diverting air traffic from densely populated urban areas to more sub-urban regions, the initiative seeks to minimize pollution and environmental issues caused by aviation activities.

Out of the 21 approved airports, 11 are already in operation, providing improved connectivity and convenience to travellers. These airports are situated in strategic locations across the country, including Mopa and North Goa in Goa, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Shivamogga in Kalburgi (Karnataka), Kushinagar and Kannur in Uttar Pradesh, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The remaining six airports are currently under construction and are expected to commence operations shortly. These airports are located in Navi Mumbai, Vijayapura, and Hassan in Karnataka, Thane-Raigad in Maharashtra, Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Hirasar and Dholera in Gujarat.

The Greenfield Airports policy was initiated in 2008 to relieve pressure on existing airports and enhance aviation infrastructure in the country. This policy not only seeks to boost connectivity but also aligns with the government’s commitment to combat climate change by reducing pollution and its adverse impact on the environment.

The Government of India has allocated a budget of Rs 4500 crores for this ambitious aviation infrastructure development project. Of this, Rs 3367 crores have already been utilized for the development of airports and water aerodromes under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme. In addition to that, Rs 1000 crores have been earmarked for the development of 50 airports and heliports under the Regional and City Airports (RCA) initiative.

To support the development of Greenfield airports, state governments may also offer incentives to the aviation sector. Notably, the Noida International Airport project, developed through a public-private partnership, will play a crucial role in serving the National Capital Region (NCR). Commencing in June 2021, the Noida International Airport is expected to become fully operational by the end of July 2024, significantly enhancing air connectivity in the region.