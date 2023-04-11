CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock Market7th Pay Commission EPFUPIMutual Funds
Home » Business » Centre Asks States To Enforce Bureau of Indian Standard Certification On Consumer Products
1-MIN READ

Centre Asks States To Enforce Bureau of Indian Standard Certification On Consumer Products

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 14:17 IST

New Delhi, India

States have been asked to enforce BIS certification.

States have been asked to enforce BIS certification.

State heads should ensure that BIS Certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety.

The Centre on Monday directed state governments to enforce Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification on consumer products while stressing the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights and reduce pending cases in consumer courts.

After inaugurating a day-long workshop on “Consumer Protection in the northern states" held in Chandigarh, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh emphasized the role of technology in strengthening the consumer protection ecosystem and the importance of infrastructure and human resources in consumer commissions.

The Secretary said, “State heads should ensure that BIS Certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety," an official statement said.

He also discussed the time dissemination project by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to reduce India’s reliance on Western countries for time accuracy.

RELATED NEWS

Also Read: Is Your Gold Jewellery Original? Know This Method To Check Its Purity

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry, stressed the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights, reduce the pendency of cases in consumer commissions, and the importance of moving towards mandatory e-filing.

She highlighted the work of the ministry on misleading advertisements, endorsement guidelines, e-commerce platforms, and direct selling guidelines, and urged consumers to be cautious of misleading ads on all platforms.

She also made consumers aware of gambling games, products without BIS Certification, and influencers promoting products, the statement added.

Senior officials from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh governments attended the workshop.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
Tags:
  1. BIS
first published:April 11, 2023, 14:17 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 14:17 IST