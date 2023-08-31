Centre Extends Rs 25,938-crore PLI Scheme For Automobile Sector Till FY28

The government has decided to extend the Rs 25,938-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector by another year. Meeting the industry demand, the decision to extend the deadline for production-linked incentives from 2022-23 to 2026-27 was taken on Tuesday. Now, it will be active until 2027-28.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries (MHI), while speaking at the Review of PLI-Auto Scheme said that apart from extending the deadline, the government has also decided to agree with the industry stakeholders to disburse the incentives on a quarterly basis, instead of an annual plan, as per the scheme earlier.

“There have been some requests from the industry including the extension of the deadline of the scheme by one year, quarterly disbursal of the incentives to the qualified companies, and thirdly, to add two more agencies for testing of the vehicles and components- the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) in Chennai and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Madhya Pradesh," Pandey added.

Under the scheme, incentives are valid for sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) manufactured in India from April 1, 2022, onwards for a period of five consecutive years.

Pandey noted that the PLI-auto scheme incentives are only applicable to eligible AAT products. The eligible AAT products are those with a minimum of 50 per cent Domestic Value Addition (DVA). They are certified by the Testing Agencies (TAs) of MHI. It needs to be noted that around 95 companies have been admitted under the scheme. Further, the scheme aims to promote local manufacturing of new technology products through subsidies.

As per reports, the investment by the applicants (till June 30, 2023) is ₹10,755 crore out of the total outlay of ₹67,690 crore. Meanwhile, MHI published the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for DVA certification in order to facilitate ease of doing business (EODB) on April 27, 2023. Thereafter, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were given the DVA certification.