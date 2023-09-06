Centre Issues Advisory for Mandatory Disclosure of Masur Stockholding

The government has directed traders, millers and importers of pulses to compulsorily disclose details about their stockholding of masur (lentil) as part of efforts to prevent market manipulation and control price rise.

To ensure availability of all kinds of pulses at reasonable prices in the festive season, the government is ”watching” the developments very closely and would initiate ”stringent measures” to get the stock released into the market, according to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

”The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has issued advisory for mandatory stock disclosure of masur (lentil) with immediate effect,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a weekly review meeting chaired by Singh.

The all-India average retail price of masur was Rs 93.2 per kilogram on Wednesday, slightly lower than Rs 98.12 per kg in the year-ago period but the prices of other pulses are under pressure, as per official data.

The ministry said that all stakeholders should mandatorily disclose their masur stock on a portal every Friday and any undisclosed stock, if found, will be considered as hoarding and suitable action under the Essential Commodities Act would be initiated.

”At a time when lentil import flow increases from Canada and tur imports rise from African countries, few players are trying to manipulate the market against the interest of consumers and the nation,” the secretary said during the review meeting.

The secretary has also instructed the department to broad-base lentil buffer procurement and procure available stocks at prices around the minimum support price.

The direction also comes against the backdrop of NAFED and NCCF suspending their tenders to purchase imported lentils due to exorbitantly high bids received from few suppliers amid hints of cartelisation.

Singh also said that judiciously balancing the interest of the farmers vis-à-vis the consumers is paramount and the government will not hesitate to initiate stern action against those trying to hurt the interest of consumers and farmers in an ”unscrupulous” manner.