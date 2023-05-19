CHANGE LANGUAGE
Centre To Give Induction Stoves At 30% Discount In Rural Areas
1-MIN READ

Centre To Give Induction Stoves At 30% Discount In Rural Areas

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 15:50 IST

Delhi, India

EESL was established in 2009.

The public sector company Energy Efficiency Services Limited is planning to launch a national program for promoting eco-friendly cooking.

Public sector company Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is planning to launch a national programme to promote eco-friendly cooking. As part of the programme, the government will be providing induction stoves and induction pressure cookers at a discounted rate.

As per reports, India still has several areas that face difficulty in delivering LPG cylinders despite having electricity. The programme has been initiated to address this issue. The government has decided to give induction stoves and induction pressure cookers in rural areas at around 20% to 30% discount compared to the market rate.

The EESL initiative

In the meantime, EESL is responsible for many programs to promote energy efficiency in the country. These include initiatives like the distribution of LED bulbs, helping build energy-efficient structures and installation of smart meters in households. As a result of these vivid schemes, the government has been successful in curbing the annual consumption of electricity by 52 trillion units.

India has also reduced the annual demand for electricity by around 11,200 megawatts, lowering its carbon emission by 4.55 tonnes. EESL is also single-handedly credited with executing the world’s largest energy-efficient portfolio in various sectors including lighting, buildings, electric mobility, smart meters and agriculture, among others. No other organisation has been able to achieve this feat in the energy sector.

All about EESL

    The joint venture EESL was established in 2009. It is a collaboration of four reputed Public Sector Undertakings namely NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, REC Limited, and Power Grid

    Corporation of India Limited, which have been sponsored by the Ministry of Power. EESL is known to come up with innovative solutions for energy conservation problems without any subsidy or capital expenditure.

    first published:May 19, 2023, 15:50 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 15:50 IST