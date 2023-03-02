CG Power and Industrial Solutions Board Approves Rs 1.5 Per Share Interim Dividend

CG Power and Industrial Solutions board on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the fiscal year 2022-23. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 2nd March, 2023 has considered and approved the payment of interim dividend at Rs 1.50 per equity share i.e. 75 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for financial year 2022-23, a BSE filing said.

The record date for determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid on or after March 29, 2023, but within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend in terms of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, it stated.

