Chandrayaan-3 SUCCESS: India Reminds Me A Lot Of China In 1984, Says US Billionaire Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio, who is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, has said India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission is another one of many straws in the wind showing its ascendence. He also said India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7 per cent.

“India’s successful lunar mission (landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon) is another one of many straws in the wind showing its ascendence. As previously shown in my health index for countries, which is used to derive my projections for countries’ next 10-year growth rates, India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7 per cent. It has the right mix of ingredients that shows that it has great potential and the right leadership to catalyse it," Ray Dalio said in a post on X on Thursday.

He added that it reminds me a lot of China in 1984 (when he first went) around the time Deng Xiaoping made his reform and opening up policies that catalyzed China. “Congratulations India!"

Recently, Ray Dalio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit during June 21-24. The duo discussed reforms fostering growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions. PM Modi also invited Dalio to make further investments in India.

Leaders and entrepreneurs from across the world have hailed India after the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. India’s Moon mission touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

In a post on X, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said, “What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon."

Reacting to his post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, “Super Cool".