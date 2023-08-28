CHANGE LANGUAGE
China Evergrande Shares Plunge Over 80% As Trade Resumes After 17 Months

Published By: Mohammad Haris

Reuters

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Evergrande is at the centre of a crisis in China's property sector that since late 2021 has seen a string of debt defaults

Shares of China Evergrande Group shed 86.7 per cent early on Monday when trading resumed following a 17-month suspension, after saying it had “adequately" fulfilled all guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Evergrande, the world’s most-indebted property developer, is at the centre of a crisis in China’s property sector that since late 2021 has seen a string of debt defaults.

Its shares listed in Hong Kong traded as low as HK$0.22 on Monday, with its market capitalisation shrinking to HK$3.2 billion ($408.02 million).

The stock had been suspended since March 21, 2022. Its Hong Kong-listed units, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group and Evergrande Property Services Group have both resumed trading in the past month after a 16-month halt.

The resumption of trading in all three companies is crucial for Evergrande Group because its offshore debt restructuring plan includes swapping part of the debt into equity-linked instruments backed by them.

Evergrande would have faced delisting if the suspension had reached 18 months.

The trade resumption also came after the developer on Sunday reported a narrower net loss for the first half of the year due to a rise in revenue.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
