CODE New Delhi 2023: A Digital Convention For Startups To Take Place On June 10-11

The CODE New Delhi 2023, India’s largest digital convention, is going to take place in the national capital next month. The two-day event is set to be hosted on June 10 and 11, 2023, at Pragati Maidan. The one-of-its-kind event, organised by Expand My Business, will provide an excellent opportunity for young and growing businesses to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

The convention is aimed at providing leaders of emerging ventures with an opportunity to meet with industry experts, learn about the latest trends, and explore solutions that can help them stay ahead of the curve.

The launch event will feature the biggest digital services exhibition and several conferences. A lineup of top CXOs and founders will deliver keynote speeches, host panel discussions and rapid-fire sessions.

Prominent business leaders expected to attend the event include Jaideep Singh Kalra, director & head of business banking (North India) at HSBC; Manish Amin, co-founder & CIO of Yatra, Talent Acquisition at EY; and Gaurav Porwal, senior vice-president (e-commerce) of Tata Digital, among others.

The convention will discuss D2C, Building Culture, Fundraising and more. Participants can also explore new solutions to help them grow their businesses, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue.

Startups stand to benefit from networking and partnership opportunities, along with a chance to showcase their latest products and services. The event is expected to provide a common platform to more than 15,000 startups, SMEs, and enterprise companies from several industries and sectors.