Construction Rules You Must Follow While Building Something Near National, State Highways

Highways and expressways are constructed for quick commutes and transportation. You may have observed that the plots next to such roads are often left empty. This is to prevent any kind of obstruction if the roads need to be expanded. However, in many parts of the country, especially rural areas, many houses or shopping complexes are built, and they are later demolished for illegal construction.

Hence, it is extremely important to be aware of the guidelines set by the authorities to prevent the illegal construction of buildings whether houses or commercial spaces, next to State Highways and other major roads.

In every state, the rules are different for the distance of buildings from a highway. You can get the information from the Municipal Corporation of the city. For each category of roads, there are different sets of rules. Buildings can be constructed by following the rules strictly and by seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned government authorities on the plot.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Road Control Act of 1964, a 75 feet distance from the middle of the National Highway or State Highway has to be maintained in open and agricultural areas. As for urban and industrial areas, it is 60 feet. After leaving the specified distance, any open construction or boundary work can be done.

One will have to seek permission from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on whose recommendation the Ministry of Highways will issue an NOC. Only after that, the concerned Development Authority or District Panchayat will pass the map or layout of the construction.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the guidelines state that developers can construct buildings or commercial space by maintaining 40 metres (approx 130 feet) distance from the middle of the highway road and for major district roads, the rule is 25 metres (approx 82 feet). Within the city corporation limits, buildings can be constructed at a distance of 12 metres (roughly 40 feet) from the road, and in town and gram panchayats the limit is 6 metres (approx 20 feet).