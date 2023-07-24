Consumers' Federation Selling Tomatoes For Rs 70 Per Kg In Delhi From July 22

Consumers in Delhi breathed a sigh of relief after the prices of tomatoes were reduced to Rs 70 per kg. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) has been selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform in the national capital since Saturday. The Managing Director of ONDC, T Koshy on Friday said that NCCF would provide at Rs 70 per and for the buyers there would not be any additional charges.

He earlier said that the service would be available only in Delhi and will be in effect from July 22, Saturday. A customer can place an order on the Paytm app and Magicpin that have integrated with the government-backed interoperable commerce network.

Through the platform, the maximum quantity that an individual can order is 2 kg. Meanwhile, the deliveries will be fulfilled by Shadowfaz couriers, reported the Economic Times.

In the statement, Koshy also mentioned that the offer is valid for the next 10-15 days. He further said that Paytm and other vendors have decided to not charge any additional fee and the tomatoes will be delivered to the customers at the government’s determined price of Rs 70 per kg. Moreover, this cost waiver will not only applies to tomatoes but to all goods available on the ONDC site. The move is part of ONDC’s effort to distinguish itself as a socially conscious organisation.

In the last one and half months, there has been a surge in the prices of tomatoes which had reached up to Rs 200 per kg in several parts of the country, including in Delhi. Last week, the Central government directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at a subsidised rate. The government initially dropped the prices to Rs 90 per kg, then on July 16 it further reduced to Rs 80 per Kg and now it has slashed the prices to Rs 70 per kg.