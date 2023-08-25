CHANGE LANGUAGE
Countries Need $4.5 Trillion Over 7-10 Years to Finance Development Goals: Uday Kotak
Countries Need $4.5 Trillion Over 7-10 Years to Finance Development Goals: Uday Kotak

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 12:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Uday Kotak says out of the 2% net profit for CSR in India, 0.2 per cent could be a contribution to that global fund which every country should find a way to contribute to from businesses

Countries globally would need about USD 4.5 trillion over the next 7-10 years to finance their development goals, B20 India Task Force on Financing for Global Economic Recovery, Chair, Uday Kotak said on Friday. The task force in its recommendation also suggested ways for businesses to finance it. It suggested setting up of a ‘global acceleration fund’ where every business globally contributes 0.2 per cent of profit to social development goals.

The money required in the next 7-10 years is about $4.5 trillion (to meet the priorities of development goals), Kotak said at the B20 Summit India 2023. What we are proposing is every business contributes 0.2 per cent of profit to social development goals which are priority for the world," Kotak said.

He said that in India, every company contributes 2 per cent of their profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Out of the 2 per cent for CSR, 0.2 per cent could be our contribution to that global fund which every country should find a way to contribute to from businesses, he added.

The priority areas for utilising the ‘global acceleration fund’ could be climate change, energy, biodiversity and ocean pollution. This could be a game changer. I would recommend G20 nations to find out ways by which businesses can contribute, voluntarily or through regulation, 0.2 per cent of profit to these important transformation goals, Kotak added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com.
  1. Uday Kotak
first published:August 25, 2023, 12:46 IST
