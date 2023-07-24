CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: Here's How To Register For The Process

The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)- Sahara Refund Portal has been created to help hundreds of thousands of depositors of the Sahara group to claim their money back. On July 18, the announcement regarding the launch of this online portal was made by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. This initiative is taken to give a chance to the investors to get their long-awaited refund. The order was given by the Supreme Court of India on March 29, 2023. If you are one of the depositors, this article is for you.

To claim the refund, you need to provide valid documents. The refund will only be provided to those who have registered through the portal. After registering yourself, you are required to provide documents like the Aadhaar card, the certificate of deposit or passbook number, your membership number, a mobile number that is linked to your Aadhaar, the account number (required for refund), and PAN card number. Your bank account must be linked to your Aadhaar card.

Procedure:

Visit the home page of the CRCS- Sahara Refund portal and click on the registration.

You are required to put the last four-digit of your Aadhaar card and the registered mobile number.

You will receive an OTP that you need to submit on the portal.

After this, your registration process will be successful.

You will receive an acknowledgement number on your mobile number.

Submit the refund claim.

The refund will be transferred to your account within 45 working days. (If the refund amount is more than Rs 50,000, you need to share your PAN card details too).

This is a great opportunity for Sahara Group depositors. This will bring relief to millions of people, who have been waiting for years to get back their money. With the advancement of technology, the government has provided a user-friendly portal to get back all the invested money. Amit Shah stated while launching the CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal, “With the introduction of the Sahara Refund Portal, the process of repaying depositors’ money that had become stranded in four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group has begun.”

Eligible depositors of four Sahara groups can apply for a refund. Initially, they will disburse up to Rs 5000 crores, which makes each investor receive Rs 10,000 in the first phase.