Bitcoin Touches 13-Month High Level, Jumps 3.28% To $31,500
Bitcoin Touches 13-Month High Level, Jumps 3.28% To $31,500

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Capital gain on cryptocurrency in India is subject to a 30 per cent tax (plus a surcharge and 4 per cent cess) in India.





Bitcoin on Thursday, July 6, hit its highest level in 13 months jumping as much as 3.28 per cent to $31,500 (about Rs 25,97,767), according to a Reuters report.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including global asset manager BlackRock, to launch a US-listed spot bitcoin ETF.

According to crypto trading exchange CoinMarketCap, the current market capitalisation of bitcoin rose 2.2 per cent at $610,122,773,744. On July 7, 2022, Bitcoin was traded at $20,547.81.

Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks’s ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the US securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.

The refreshed filing, submitted to the US SEC on Thursday, said that Coinbase Global Inc will provide market surveillance in support of the proposed ETF from the world’s largest asset manager.

The move comes after the regulator reportedly had concerns over the initial filings by Nasdaq as being unclear and incomplete. It had flagged similar concerns to Cboe related to a filing from Fidelity.

Capital gain on cryptocurrency in India is subject to a 30 per cent tax (plus a surcharge and 4 per cent cess) in India, without any setoff.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

