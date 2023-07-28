Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, Check Prices of Major Cryptocurrencies On July 28

Cryptocurrencies on Friday were trading lower on weakening in buying strength. Experts said the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, followed by a higher-than-expected US GDP, raises concerns about prolonged high rates.

Bitcoin was trading lower by 0.98 per cent to Rs 25,48,052 as on 10 am on Friday, July 28. Polygon (MATIC), Dogecoin, Litecoin, Cardano and Binance Coin were down by up 2.43 per cent. However, Ethereum and Ripple were trading higher by 0.13 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

The crypto market has traded in a tight range in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation continues to remain at $1.23 trillion. The fear and greed index, up by a point from yesterday, continues to remain in the neutral zone with a score of 52/100.

Parth Chaturvedi, investments lead at CoinSwitch Ventures, said, “BTC (-0.6%) is holding steady at around $29.2k and traded within a tight range of $29k-29.5k in the last 24 hours. The top 10 cryptos by market capitalization seem to be trading in the red, except for Solana. SOL (+0.9%) has been trading below a strong resistance level due to the weakening in its buying strength."

He added that simultaneously, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, followed by a higher-than-expected U.S. GDP, raises concerns about prolonged high rates. This may impact the market’s future price action, as investors may begin to move towards “risk-off" asset classes.

Meanwhile, he also said the House Agriculture Committee has advanced the Financial Innovation Technology for the 21st Century Act, which would create a federal regulatory framework for crypto in the US. The bill would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) primary regulatory authority over crypto exchanges and other trading platforms. After being approved by a voice vote, it will now go to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Crypto prices on CoinSwitch as of 10 am, July 28

Bitcoin (BTC): INR 25,48,052.00 (-0.98%)

Ethereum (ETH): INR 1,61,580.00 (+0.13%)

Polygon (MATIC): INR 62.50 (-3.07%)

Dogecoin (DOGE): INR 6.71 (-1.91%)

Tether (USDT): INR 86.80 (-0.28%)

Ripple (XRP): INR 62.88 (+0.29%)

Cardano (ADA): INR 26.85 (-2.43%)

Solana (SOL): INR 2,170.71 (-1.52%)

Litecoin (LTC): INR 7,865.00 (-1.37%)

Binance Coin (BNB): INR 20,869.55 (-1.49%).