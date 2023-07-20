Crypto Prices Today, July 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Down; Polygon, Doge, Ripple Up

Cryptocurrency Prices Today, July 20: The cryptocurrency market continues to perform in a tight range. Cryptocurrencies were showing a mixed trend on Thursday, with Bitcoin down 0.86 per cent, Ethereum lower by 2.38 per cent, and Binance Coin down 0.97 per cent. However, Polygon, Dogecoin and Ripple were up in the range of 0.06 per cent to 4.50 per cent.

Shubham Hudda, senior manager of CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “BTC continues to perform within a narrow range of less than 2 per cent, around $30,000. In the past 24 hours, XRP (up 6.18 per cent) continued to be amongst the top performers in terms of volumes and price change alongside its fork XLM (up 27 per cent). Interestingly, XRP has surpassed the trading volumes of BTC on a majority of exchanges ever since the court ruling against SEC fell in its favour."

He said the crypto market continues to perform in a tight range. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 0.3 per cent, is at $1.25 trillion. The crypto greed and fear index has jumped 6 points to re-enter the greed zone with a score of 56/100.

Meanwhile, according to reports, there is a possibility for Russia to use central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). A Bill around the same awaits President Putin’s signature before coming into effect. If signed, the CBDC tests will start from August 1, making Russia one of the largest adopters of CBDCs to date.

Crypto Prices On July 20 (as of 10 am):

Bitcoin (BTC): INR 25,60,243.00 (-0.86%)

Ethereum (ETH): INR 1,61,897.00 (-2.38%)

Polygon (MATIC): INR 65.35 (+0.06%)

Dogecoin (DOGE): INR 6.06 (+0.17%)

Tether (USDT): INR 85.18 (-0.78%)

Ripple (XRP): INR 70.77 (+4.50%)

Cardano (ADA): INR 28.61 (+1.77%)

Solana (SOL): INR 2,261.95 (-0.05%)

Litecoin (LTC): INR 7,957.00 (-2.77%)

Binance Coin (BNB): INR 21,180.18 (-0.97%).