Crypto Tax Calculator: KoinX Launches Innovative Calculator Widget

Crypto taxation platform KoinX has announced the launch of a new crypto tax calculator widget, which aims to simplify tax for cryptocurrency transactions. Cryptocurrency trading, including Bitcoin, Ether andMatic, has become increasingly popular in recent years, and as a result, tax authorities around the world are closely scrutinising crypto traders. With the launch of the new tax calculator widget, KoinX aims to make tax filing easier and more efficient for its customers.

“About 2 crore Indians are currently invested in cryptocurrencies, and Indians hold over $5.3 billion worth of currencies. With the announcement of 30 per cent taxes on digital assets, Indian investors are curious to find ways to evaluate their taxes seamlessly and cohesively; a platform like KoinX is handy for simplifying crypto taxation," KoinX said in a statement.

It added that this crypto tax calculator widget will benefit exchanges and crypto projects by providing them with a value-added service that can increase user engagement and loyalty. Users will benefit from having a tool that simplifies tax for cryptocurrency transactions.

Accounting and tax preparation services that integrate the tax calculator widget can also be beneficial by offering their clients a tool that simplifies the tax process for cryptocurrency transactions.

Punit Agarwal, founder of KoinX, said, “We understand that tax filing can be a challenging and time-consuming process for cryptocurrency traders. With our new tax calculator widget, we hope to simplify the process and help our customers file their taxes with ease and accuracy. Our innovative tool is designed to educate and make users on exchanges, crypto projects, news websites, and accounting and tax preparation services aware. We believe that this value-added service will increase user engagement and loyalty and contribute to the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency industry."

By simplifying the crypto taxes for exchanges, crypto projects, and news websites, the brand can increase user engagement and retention, enhance credibility, and attract new readers interested in cryptocurrency taxes.

The new tax calculator widget is now live and free for all KoinX users.

