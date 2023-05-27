Crypto Tax Compliance Solution for Investors: Giottus, TaxNodes Join Hands

Crypto assets platform Giottus and leading tax solutions provider TaxNodes have entered into a strategic partnership to provide a safe and reliable solution to customers trading and investing in virtual digital assets (VDAs).

With both brands sharing a common goal of investor education and compliance around crypto taxation in India, this partnership reinforces their commitment to empowering investors in the VDA space.

Giottus customers can access and use the TaxNodes platform to compute their tax obligations accurately for all transactions done on the platform. Additionally, TaxNodes will offer comprehensive support for customers who had opted for various Giottus’ products such as Fixed Rewards and Staking.

Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said, “Giottus is delighted to partner with TaxNodes on our mission to strengthen tax compliance in the industry. We believe this partnership will bring value to our million-strong customer base. They will be able to confidently manage tax obligations across our products while enjoying a seamless trading experience with us. By leveraging TaxNodes’ expertise and advanced tax computation capabilities, we aim to simplify the tax reporting process for our customers and ensure compliance with Indian tax regulations.”

Avinash Shekhar, Founder & CEO, TaxNodes, said, “Our partnership with Giottus marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the crypto landscape. We are delighted to offer our cutting-edge solutions to Giottus’ esteemed customers, simplifying their crypto tax computation and tax filing process. At TaxNodes, we understand the complexities of crypto taxes and aim to mitigate the burden for investors. Our mission is to empower individuals by providing accurate tax calculations, expert advice, and personalized services, allowing them to trade crypto with confidence.”