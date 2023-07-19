Cryptos Rebound After 5 Days Of Fall: Check Latest Bitcoin, Ether, Doge Prices On July 19

Cryptocurrency Prices Today, July 19: The cryptocurrency market on Wednesday rebounded after five days of consecutive fall. Bitcoin rose 0.47 per cent, Ethereum was up 0.84 per cent, Dogecoin jumped 0.17 per cent and Ripple surged 7.66 per cent.

Shubham Hudda, senior manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “Popular altcoins like XRP (+8.3%), XLM (+5.68%), and SNX (+4.58%) have shown some strength at the back of their recent developments. XRP pump can be attributed to the recent SEC lawsuit verdict while XLM, being a fork of XRP, is also gaining investor attraction. SNX however seems to gain from the recent from the recent CCIP integration on LINK (-2.28%)."

He added that the crypto market has been range-bound in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation continues to remain at $1.25 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index, down 6 points, has now entered the neutral zone with a score of 50/100.

BTC had its 5th consecutive red day as the price traded below $30k for most of the last 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Binance has integrated Lighting Network on Bitcoin withdrawals which has reduced the BTC withdrawal fees by more than 90%; from close to a few dollars to a few cents. This may further BTC’s adoption as transferring BTC will become cheaper.

Crypto prices on CoinSwitch on July 19 (as of 10 am):

Bitcoin (BTC): INR 25,82,331.00 (+0.47%)

Ethereum (ETH): INR 1,65,841.00 (+0.84%)

Polygon (MATIC): INR 65.31 (-1.92%)

Dogecoin (DOGE): INR 6.05 (+0.17%)

Tether (USDT): INR 85.85 (-0.39%)

Ripple (XRP): INR 67.72 (+7.66%)

Cardano (ADA): INR 28.11 (+5.01%)

Solana (SOL): INR 2,263.13 (0.64%)

Litecoin (LTC): INR 8,184.00 (+1.69%)

Binance Coin (BNB): INR 21,388.62 (+0.18%).